Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

