Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Sell

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 332,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,525. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

