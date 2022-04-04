Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to “Hold”

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $808.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $931.76.

NYSE:BLK opened at $769.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $755.18 and a 200 day moving average of $847.96. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

