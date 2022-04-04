Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.89.

Zeta Global stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

