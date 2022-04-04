ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.68 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 64,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,561,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 101.18%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after buying an additional 137,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

