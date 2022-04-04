ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 20,380 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,223,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $60.75. 2,941,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 215.68, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.