$0.01 EPS Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALOT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

ALOT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 15,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

