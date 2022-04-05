$0.08 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.06. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.73. 18,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,424. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

