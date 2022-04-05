$0.09 EPS Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after buying an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $40,237,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

