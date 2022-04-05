-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TMC the metals.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TMC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 13,362,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TMC the metals (TMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.