-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

KERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Akerna stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 61.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

