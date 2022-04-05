-$0.17 EPS Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Porch Group reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Porch Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Porch Group by 16,081.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Porch Group by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $7.32 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

