-$0.17 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SDC stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.19. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 28.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

