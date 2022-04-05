-$0.29 EPS Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $69,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.27 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.