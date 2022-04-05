-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $199,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 450,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,193. The company has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.