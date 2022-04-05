$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 1,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

