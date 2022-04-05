-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

