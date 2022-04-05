-$0.55 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.44). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.