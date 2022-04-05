$0.62 EPS Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $256.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

