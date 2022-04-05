$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.68. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,891. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

