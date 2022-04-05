-$0.84 EPS Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.73). Delcath Systems reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.