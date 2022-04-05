$0.85 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

