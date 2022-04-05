$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 928,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,305. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.