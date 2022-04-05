$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.02. 1,521,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,128. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

