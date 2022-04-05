10,970 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 848,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 503,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599,979 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of GT opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.