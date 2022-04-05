11,759 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,599 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

