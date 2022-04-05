11,764 Shares in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $3,280,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $2,638,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 30,158.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period.
AWAY stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.38.
