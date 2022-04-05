1,399 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $279.10. 751,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

