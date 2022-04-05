1,428 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,975.0% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.95.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,167 shares of company stock worth $83,383,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

