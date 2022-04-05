$143.39 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report sales of $143.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the highest is $149.04 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 440,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.