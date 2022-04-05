16,185 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $65,933,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

