16,585 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,989 shares of company stock worth $544,183. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.47. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.