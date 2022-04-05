$177.82 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will post $177.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.47 million and the lowest is $163.35 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EGHT traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,559. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.08.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.