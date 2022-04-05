$177.82 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will post $177.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.47 million and the lowest is $163.35 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
