1,800 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

