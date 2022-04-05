1,980 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

