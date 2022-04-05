$2.08 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $1.23. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 122,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.22. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.