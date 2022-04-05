$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.19. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $10.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.22. 514,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.