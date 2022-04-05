$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.87. 867,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,255. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $177.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.