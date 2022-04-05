$222.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will post sales of $222.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the lowest is $214.30 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

