2,316 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.65.

GS opened at $328.21 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.55 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.17 and a 200 day moving average of $374.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

