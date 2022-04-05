257,800 Shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 257,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.44% of CorePoint Lodging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

In other CorePoint Lodging news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 17,586,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $281,208,742.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.