2,587 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,365,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 169,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

