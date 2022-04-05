27,248 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Duke Energy makes up about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.52. 2,480,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,689. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

