2,750 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

