2,750 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.