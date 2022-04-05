2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Gap Up to $18.17

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.81. 2seventy bio shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

2seventy bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.