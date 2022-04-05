$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will post $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

KDP traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 10,486,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,206. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

