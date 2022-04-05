$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

