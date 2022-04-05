$333.36 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post $333.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $414.70 million. SunPower reported sales of $305.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

