3,500,223 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $730.35 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.