3,519 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE:L opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.